Road World Championships: Team Sky third in team time trial

Michael Matthews, Soren Kragh Andersen, Tom Dumoulin, Sam Oomen, Lennard Kamna and Wilco Kelderman won gold for Sunweb

Chris Froome's Team Sky won a bronze medal in the team time trial at the Road World Championships in Norway.

Team Sunweb took gold in the men's and women's races on day one in Bergen.

Featuring Giro d'Italia champion Tom Dumoulin, the German outfit clocked 47 minutes 50.42 seconds on the 42.5km course from Ravnanger to beat 2014 and 2015 champions BMC by 8.29 seconds.

Tour de France and Vuelta winner Froome races for Great Britain in Wednesday's men's individual time trial.

Team Sky, who raced the final 11km with only four riders - Froome, Michal Kwiatkowski, Vasil Kiriyenka and Gianni Moscon - after Geraint Thomas and Owain Doull dropped off the pace, finished 22.35 seconds behind Sunweb.

Sunweb's women's team won in 55:41.63, 12.43 seconds clear of Boels Doelmans and 28.03 ahead of Cervelo Bigla.

Men's team time trial results:

1. Team Sunweb (Ger) 47mins 50.42secs

2. BMC Racing Team (USA) +8.29secs

3. Team Sky (GB) +22.35secs

4. Quick-Step Floors (Bel) +35.20secs

5. Orica-Scott (Aus) +1min 03.21secs

Women's team time trial results:

1. Team Sunweb (Ned) 55mins 41.63secs

2. Boels Dolams (Ned) +12.43secs

3. Cervelo-Bigla (Ger) +28.03secs

4. Canyon SRAM (Ger) +1:04.79

5. Team Virtu (Den) +2:51.52