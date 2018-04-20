Tour of the Alps: Chris Froome fourth as Thibaut Pinot takes title

Chris Froome is set to compete in the Giro d'Italia for the first time since 2010

British four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome finished fourth in the Tour of the Alps as France's Thibaut Pinot took the overall victory.

Froome, 32, came in 16 seconds behind Pinot after an eighth-placed finish on the final stage in his last race before the Giro d'Italia starts on 4 May.

Pinot becomes the second French winner after Luc Leblanc in 1997.

Ukraine's Mark Padun won the fifth and final stage, making a late break to beat New Zealand's George Bennett.

It was the 21-year-old Bahrain-Merida rider's first professional victory.

Italy's Domenico Pozzovivo finished overall second with Colombian Miguel Angle Lopez third.

Overall standings

1. Thibaut Pinot (France/FDJ) 18hr 28min 48sec

2. Domenico Pozzovivo (Italy/BAH) +15secs,

3. Miguel Angel Lopez (Colombia/AST) same time

4. Chris Froome (Great Britain/Sky) +16secs

5. George Bennett (New Zealand/TLJ) +1min