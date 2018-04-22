Liege-Bastogne-Liege: Bob Jungels claims solo win in one-day classic

Bob Jungels finished 37 seconds ahead of Michael Woods

Luxembourg's Bob Jungels claimed a surprise victory in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege one-day classic.

Quick-Step Floors rider Jungels rode to a solo victory, with Canada's Michal Woods winning a sprint finish for second for EF Education First-Drapac.

France's Romain Bardet claimed third for AG2R La Mondiale.

Fleche Wallonne winner Julian Alaphilippe took fourth, as the challenges of Vincenzo Nibali and Michael Matthews failed to materialise.

Dutchwoman Anna van der Breggen won the women's race to complete the Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege double for the second year in a row.

The Liege-Bastogne-Liege is the fourth of five monument or top classics after the Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, and before the Tour of Lombardy.