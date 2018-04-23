Cyclefest 2018: Elliot Baxter completes hat-trick of titles

Elliot Baxter (centre) claimed his third overall title

Elliot Baxter has claimed the Isle of Man Cyclefest Championship for a third consecutive year.

Baxter retained his title on Sunday by winning the gruelling 82-mile (130 km) Gran Fondo by one second from UAE Team Emirates rider Ben Swift.

He also finished fifth in Saturday's Storm the Tower hill climb and second in the event's Mountain Bike race.

Manx Commonwealth Games cyclists Leon Mazzone and Nick Corlett taking victory in those two events.

Hundreds of people took part in the two-day cycling festival in Ramsey

Baxter's time of 3 hrs 52 mins 13 secs in the Gran Fondo was the fastest in the event's history.

Ross Thorley finished second overall about 11 minutes down on Baxter for the three events, with Corlett third

Aimee Cringle took the women's title, with Rebecca Storrie winning the Gran Fondo which started and finished at Milntown in Ramsey, ahead of Jess Carridge and Tara Ferguson.

Willie Moore, was awarded the 'Spirit of Cyclefest' award after completing the Gran Fondo at the age of 71.