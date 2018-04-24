Michael Goolaerts: Cyclist's funeral held in Belgium
Leading figures from the cycling world were among the mourners at the funeral of Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts.
The 23-year-old died after suffering cardiac arrest while riding at the Paris-Roubaix race on 8 April.
The Veranda's Willems-Crelan rider was found unconscious and not breathing after falling on a cobbled section of the one-day classic.
He was riding his first senior Paris-Roubaix, having competed in the under-23 edition in 2015.
Christian Prudhomme - the boss of the Tour de France and race director of Paris-Roubaix - and Belgian cycling federation president Tom van Damme were among those at the church in Goolaerts' hometown of Heist-Op-Den-Berg on Tuesday, the Belga news agency reported.
A giant screen was installed in front of the church for the many mourners who could not fit into the building.
The Veranda team said: "Today we said goodbye to our dear friend Michael Goolaerts. But 'Goolie' will always be with us, wherever we ride. We will always carry his continuous smile in our heart."