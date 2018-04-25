Tour of Romandie: Astana's Omar Fraile wins first stage of Tour of Romandie

From the section

Tour of Romandie is a precursor to the three Grand Tours

Astana's Omar Fraile edged a sprint finish to win the opening stage of the Tour of Romandie.

Fraile completed the 167km (104 miles) from Fribourg to Delemont in four hours three minutes 42 seconds to edge out Sonny Colbrelli.

LottoNL-Jumbo's Primoz Roglic claimed the race leader's yellow jersey having finished third in Tuesday's prologue.

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas finished the first stage in 15th to move up to third place overall.

Australian Michael Matthews, who won the prologue, was dropped on the final climb

BMC's Rohan Dennis is second in the overall standings, while defending champion Richie Porte sits 13 seconds adrift in 10th.

The six-day race finishes in Geneva on Sunday.

Tour of Romandie first stage result:

1. Omar Fraile (Astana) 4hrs 3mins 42secs

2. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Merida) Same time

3. Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates)

4. Rudy Molard (FDJ)

5. Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain Merida)

Tour of Romandie overall standings:

1. Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) 4hrs 9mins 16secs

2. Rohan Dennis (BMC) Same time

3. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) +4secs

4. Diego Rosa (Team Sky) +5secs

5. Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) Same time