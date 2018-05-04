Tour de Yorkshire: American Megan Guarnier takes title with GB's Dani Rowe second

Guarnier won the second stage on her birthday with a well-timed final attack

American Megan Guarnier won the Women's Tour de Yorkshire from Briton Dani Rowe after a fantastic final climb earned her victory on stage two from Barnsley to Ilkley.

The 33-year-old Boels-Dolmans rider attacked with 500m to go on the 124km stage to win by 14 seconds from Belarusian Alena Amialiusik.

Rowe was third, securing second overall in the general classification.

"I really targeted this race after the Commonwealth Games," Rowe told ITV4.

Rowe, who under her maiden name of Dani King won Olympic and world gold medals in the team time trail on the track, added: "I'm so happy.

"It's so special for me to ride in this country, I feel proud my country are leading the way with women's cycling."

Guarnier also claimed the mountains jersey as she rode clear on the first ever summit finish of the women's tour.

Britain's Katie Archibald, riding for Wiggle High5, crashed with just under 100km remaining and was taken to hospital for a check up after injuring her shoulder.

The first attack of the day proved unsuccessful as Katia Ragusa (Be Pink) and Manon Lloyd of Trek-Drops broke clear with 100km to go.

The duo gained over a minute on the peloton but were caught after the intermediate sprint, which was won by Briton Lloyd.

Another break, including world champion and Boels-Dolmans rider Chantal Blaak, came with 25km to go but the peloton reeled in the five riders before the final climb.

The remaining 10km was littered with brief attacks, Boels Dolmans leading many of them, before their rider Guarnier put in a huge effort to go clear on the ascent of the Cow and Calf and claim the inaugural edition of the two-stage women's Tour de Yorkshire.

Kristen Wild of the Netherlands and Wiggle High5, who won the first stage in Doncaster with a sprint finish, secured the points jersey.