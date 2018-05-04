Chris Froome: Briton crashes in practice for the first stage of the Giro d'Italia

Chris Froome has never won the Giro d'Italia

Britain's Chris Froome has crashed during practice for Friday's first stage of the Giro d'Italia.

The 32-year-old, who is aiming to become the third rider to win a third successive Grand Tour, was on a recce for the 9.7km time trial in Jerusalem.

Froome - winner of the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana last year - suffered cuts and grazes in the crash.

The four-time Tour de France champion, racing for Team Sky, begins his Giro attempt at 14:41 BST.

Team Sky told Cyclingnews that Froome is "fine" and "there is no significant damage or cause for concern".

Froome goes into the race under scrutiny, after he was found to have double the allowed level of a legal asthma drug in his urine after a test at last year's Vuelta.

The Giro is the only Grand Tour Froome has not won and victory would see him become only the seventh rider in history to achieve the feat.

The Giro starts at 11:50 BST, with defending champion Tom Dumoulin setting off last at 14:45 BST.

