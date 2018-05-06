Tour de Yorkshire: Greg van Avermaet takes title as Rossetto wins in Leeds

Van Avermaet won the Olympic road race in Rio in 2016

Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet claimed the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire title after Stephane Rossetto rode to a sensational solo victory in Leeds.

Belgian Van Avermaet, who started the day 10 seconds behind overnight leader Magnus Cort Nielsen, finished second on the last stage to take the blue jersey.

He won by nine seconds from Spanish rider Eduard Prades with 2017 champion Serge Pauwels third overall.

Ian Bibby was the best British rider, finishing sixth, 23 seconds back.

BMC Racing's Van Avermaet was among the pre-race favourites and he lived up to his billing after a terrific ride on the final day by his team-mates helped drop Nielsen on the race's final climb. in the last 30km.

Van Avermaet, accompanied by three team-mates, then pressed on and he won the sprint for second ahead of Prades and Pauwels to collect six bonus seconds.

