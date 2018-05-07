Tour de Yorkshire: Astana apologise to volunteer after support vehicle near miss

Media playback is not supported on this device A support vehicle crashed through a traffic island during the final stage of the race.

Cycling team Astana are "deeply sorry" after a support car almost hit a volunteer and crashed through a traffic island during the Tour de Yorkshire.

Race marshal Philip Sullivan said he was "shaken but unhurt" after Sunday's incident on the final stage in Leeds.

Astana said they were trying to get in touch with Mr Sullivan to apologise.

"The sport director that was driving the car contacted the race organiser directly after the race to send our apologies," a statement read.

"We're sorry and want this to never happen again."

Mr Sullivan, one of hundreds of volunteer marshals working on the race, was standing on the traffic island in a hi-vis jacket, waving a flag to direct cyclists, their team cars and official race motorbikes, away from the hazard.

The Astana car came round a right-hand bend in the centre of the road and was unable to avoid the traffic island with Mr Sullivan jumping clear at the last moment.

A record 2.6m fans watched the Tour de Yorkshire over four days.