Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates up to third as Tim Wellens wins stage four

Wellens won his only other Grand Tour stage at the 2016 Giro d'Italia

Britain's Simon Yates made up ground on overall leader Rohan Dennis as Tim Wellens won a tough uphill sprint on stage four of the Giro d'Italia.

The first stage on Italian soil, after three in Israel, finished with a 1km climb that saw Belgian Wellens hold off the challenge of Michael Woods.

Yates came fourth, four seconds before Dennis, to move up to third overall.

Fellow Briton Chris Froome finished 23 seconds behind Wellens and Yates to slip 57 seconds behind Dennis.

Australian BMC Racing rider Dennis retained the overall lead by one second from defending champion Tom Dumoulin.

The finishing climb in Caltagirone, which featured a section with a gradient of 13%, was expected to produce splits in the peloton. And so it proved, with Froome among the big losers.

More to follow.

Stage four result

Tim Wellens (Bel/Lotto Fix All) 5hr 17min 34secs Michael Woods (Can/EF Education First-Drapac) Same time Enrico Battaglin (Ita/LottoNL-Jumbo) Simon Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) Davide Formolo (Ita/Bora-Hansgrohe) Roman Kreuziger (Cze/Mitchelton-Scott) +4secs Patrick Konrad (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) Same time Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa/Astana) Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita/Bahrain Merida) Esteban Chaves (Col/Mithchelton-Scott)

General classification after stage four