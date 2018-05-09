Giro d'Italia: Enrico Battaglin wins stage five as Simon Yates remains third

Enrico Battaglin claimed a third stage victory during the Giro d'Ita

Enrico Battaglin came off the wheel of his Italian compatriot Giovanni Visconti to snatch stage five of the Giro d'Italia as the overall race lead stayed the same.

Team LottoNL-Jumbo's Battaglin, third on Tuesday's fourth stage, made his move inside the final 200m of the 153km ride from Agrigento to Santa Ninfa in Sicily.

In another frantic finale Britain's Simon Yates took fifth on the day to stay in third place overall, 17 seconds behind general classification leader Rohan Dennis.

Britain's Chris Froome is 57 seconds back, with Thursday's stage up Mount Etna his first real chance to claw back some of those seconds lost in the first week.

"The finish was a little difficult yesterday," Battaglin, who finished third on stage four on Tuesday, told Eurosport.

"Yesterday was a powerful sprint, but today was a steep climb and at 2km to go I had time to rest and recover and have a really big sprint."

Australian Dennis retains the overall lead for BMC by one second from defending champion Tom Dumoulin.

Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez was the big loser on the day, shedding 42 seconds on his GC rivals after misjudging a benign right-hand bend with 6km to go and ending up in the grass.

Stage five result:

1 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 4hrs 6mins 33secs

2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida Same time

3 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin

4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors

5 Simon Yates (GB) Mitchelton-Scott

6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

7 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

8 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin

9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe