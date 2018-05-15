Adam Yates finishes third in second stage of Tour of California

Adam Yates is third overall in California as his twin brother Simon leads the Giro d'Italia

Britain's Adam Yates claimed third place on the second stage of the Tour of California.

Mitchelton-Scott rider Yates finished 25 seconds behind winner Egan Bernal of Team Sky, with Bora-Hansgrohe's Rafal Majka in second.

Bernal launched an attack in the final two kilometres to win the 157km stage.

Yates is also third overall in the seven stage event, 31 seconds behind Bernal and six seconds adrift of second-placed Majka.

Yates, whose twin brother Simon is currently leading in the Giro d'Italia, was fourth overall at the 2016 Tour de France and won the young rider classification, the first British rider to do so.