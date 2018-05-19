Tour of California: Adam Yates finishes second on stage six

Adam Yates is racing in California just weeks after fracturing his pelvis

Britain's Adam Yates finished second on the penultimate stage of the Tour of California to stay fourth overall.

Mitchelton-Scott rider Yates finished behind Team Sky's Colombian rider Egan Bernal, who won stage six to regain the lead of the race.

The stage covered seven categorised climbs over 196km from Folsom to South Lake Tahoe.

"It was a pretty tough stage, there was a lot of climbs and it's not so easy - even for the climbers," said Yates.

"It all came to life on the last climb and Sky did exactly as expected.

"It was tough, especially at the altitude, which makes it more difficult and it came down to every man for themselves."

Yates, whose twin brother Simon is leading the Giro d'Italia, is racing in California just weeks after fracturing his pelvis.

"We were up in Tahoe for a couple of weeks of training prior to the race and that definitely helped because we did a solid recon of the final climb and I knew what to expect," he added.