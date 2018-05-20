Tour of California: Adam Yates narrowly misses podium place

Adam Yates was racing in California just weeks after fracturing his pelvis

Britain's Adam Yates narrowly missed out on a podium spot after the final stage of the Tour of California.

Yates, whose brother Simon leads the Giro d'Italia, was fourth, two seconds behind Colombian Daniel Martinez in third, going into the final day.

But a bunch sprint into Sacramento, won by Quick-Step's Fernando Gaviria, meant there were no movers in the field.

Team Sky's Colombian rider Egan Bernal won the overall race, while American Tejay van Garderen came second.

The BMC rider was one minute 25 seconds adrift of Bernal, who brought himself back into contention on a hilly stage six.

Martinez finished two minutes and 14 seconds behind the winner, while Sky's British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart finished 12 seconds behind Mitchelton-Scott rider Yates, 25, who is from Bury.

Team Sky took the team classification win, while Gaviria's stage seven win ensured the Colombian won the green jersey for best sprinter.

Stage seven result:

1. Fernando Gaviria (Col/Quick-Step) 3hrs 7mins 39secs

2. Richard Walscheid (Ger/Sunweb) Same time

3. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Mitchelton-Scott)

4. Peter Sagan (Slo/Bora-Hansgrohe)

5. Miguel Bryon (US/Holowesko-Citadel)

6. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/UAE Team Emirates)

7. Michael Rice (Aus/Hagens Berman Axeon)

8. Tyler Magner (US/Rally Cycling)

9. Daniel McLay (GB/Cannondale Drapac)

10. Kiel Reijnen (USA/Trek-Segafredo)

Final standings:

1. Egan Bernal (Col/Team Sky) 25hrs 34mins 19secs

2. Tejay Van Garderen (USA/BMC Racing Team) +1min 25secs

3. Daniel Martínez (Col/EF Education First-Drapac) +2mins 14secs

4. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +2mins 16secs

5. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/Team Sky) +2mins 28secs

6. Rafal Majka (Pol/Bora-Hansgrohe) +3mins 01secs

7. Brandon McNulty (USA/Rally Cycling) +3mins 28secs

8. Laurens De Plus (Bel/Quick-Step) +3mins 50secs

9. Kristijan Durasek (Cro/UAE Team Emirates) +3mins 59secs

10. Mathias Frank (Swi/AG2R La Mondiale) +4mins 01secs