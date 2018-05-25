Tour of Britain 2018 to start in Carmarthenshire and finish in Newport

Wales hosted the Tour of Britain for the first time in 2010

The opening stage of the 2018 Tour of Britain will begin in south Wales.

Britain's biggest professional cycle race will see 120 cyclists start in Carmarthenshire and finish in Newport on Sunday, 2 September.

Newport last hosted the Tour in 2004, while the final stage of the 2017 race passed through the city on its way to the overall finish in Cardiff.

It will be the first time the eight-stage race, which ends on 9 September, has visited Carmarthenshire.

Further details, including the exact start location, the route and where the race will finish will be announced at the national launch of the route on Tuesday, 5 June.

Devon will host stage two on Monday, 3 September, starting at Cranbrook and finishing in Barnstaple.