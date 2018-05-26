Giro d'Italia: Chris Froome set for victory with just final procession stage left

Chris Froome will hold all three Grand Tours barring an accident on Sunday's procession into Rome

Chris Froome is set for a historic Giro d'Italia victory after he held off late attacks from nearest rival Tom Dumoulin on the penultimate stage into Cervinia.

The Team Sky rider, 33, extended his advantage over the Dutchman to 46 seconds with Sunday's final stage in Rome traditionally a procession.

Froome will become the first Briton to win the Giro in its 101-year history.

He will hold all three Grand Tours at the same time after wins last year at the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana.

Barring any incident or accident on Sunday, the four-time Tour de France winner will be the seventh man to complete the set of Grand Tours.

Spain's Mikel Nieve won the stage on his 34th birthday, attacking with 32km to go in the mountains to finish two minutes 17 seconds clear of Dutchman Robert Gesink.

Dumoulin provides late drama

It is a remarkable turnaround for Froome, who had been barely in contention a few days ago after an injury-hit first two weeks.

He set up victory with Friday's stunning stage 19 win that saw him jump from fourth to take the pink jersey.

He had a 40-second lead over reigning champion Dumoulin going into stage 20, a 214km ride from Susa to Cervinia in the Alps in northern Italy,

Both riders had been content to sit in the peloton with Froome protected by his team-mates.

But with the pink jersey at stake, Dumoulin made his first attack 6km out on the final of three category one climbs.

Froome immediately responded, going on the attack himself to rein Dumoulin back in.

It became a cat-and-mouse fight between the pair with Froome's legs showing no ill affects from Friday's heroics.

Dumoulin finally cracked with 3km remaining as his challenge faded and Froome finished with a sprint, six seconds ahead of his rival to retain the maglia rosa in the shadow of the Matterhorn.

France's Thibaut Pinot blew a chance for a place on the podium. Having been in third place at the start of Saturday's stage, he was left behind on the second climb up Col de St-Pantaleon.

Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez took advantage as he took third place overall, 4:57 minutes behind Froome.