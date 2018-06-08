Criterium du Dauphine: Geraint Thomas takes yellow jersey

Dan Martin won the 130km fifth stage

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas took the yellow jersey as Ireland's Dan Martin won stage five of the Criterium du Dauphine.

Martin, who rides for Team Emirates, finished four seconds ahead of Welshman Thomas after a late attack on the climb to Valmorel ski resort in France.

Thomas leads overall by one minute and nine seconds with two stages remaining.

"I'll enjoy tomorrow, or I'll try to enjoy it in the jersey and defend it, but it's super hard," said Thomas, 32.

"It's a super hard climbing stage race, even harder on the weekend now."

Fellow Briton Adam Yates finished third to climb to sixth overall, while Martin's victory sees him move up to 14th overall, two minutes 26 seconds behind the leader.

The 110km sixth stage on Saturday takes place between Frontenex and La Rosiere Espace San Bernardo.

Thomas believes winning the Criterium would surpass his achievements to date, which include wins in both the Paris-Nice and Volta ao Algarve races in 2016 as well as victory in the stage one time trial in last year's Tour de France.

"It would be right up there, probably the biggest," said Thomas.

"Paris-Nice is obviously a big stage race but this one, being so close to the Tour, has got a lot of prestige, so it would be massive.

"I'm not thinking that far ahead even though it's only two days away - I just worry about tomorrow first and defend the jersey."