Criterium du Dauphine: Geraint Thomas wins ahead of Adam Yates

Geraint Thomas (centre) was an Olympic gold medallist in the team pursuit in 2008 and 2012

Geraint Thomas has won the 70th Criterium du Dauphine in France to give Team Sky their sixth win in the last eight years in the event.

The Welshman, 32, finished one minute ahead of nearest rival Adam Yates, 25, who won the final stage.

Yates finished the seventh stage in three hours 51 minutes 34 seconds with Thomas in fifth, 19 seconds behind.

Double Olympic champion Thomas finished with an overall time of 24 hours 43 minutes and 12 seconds.

Frenchman Romain Bardet finished third overall while Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart came 13th.

In a double success for Team Sky, they also won the team event, seven minutes and 18 seconds ahead of Team Emirates.