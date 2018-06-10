Rachel Atherton: GB rider wins Mountain Bike World Cup gold in Austria

From the section

Rachel Atherton has won the overall World Cup title five times

Great Britain's Rachel Atherton won gold at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup leg in Leogang, Austria.

It was a first World Cup win of the season for four-time world downhill champion Atherton, 30.

Compatriot Tahnee Seagrave, who won her first World Cup event in Fort William, Scotland, last week, was disqualified after initially finishing third.

It was ruled Seagrave, 22, had re-entered the course on the wrong side of a marker after a poor jump.

France's Miriam Nicole took silver, while Australian Tracey Hannah claimed bronze.

Briton Laurie Greenland, 21, won bronze in the men's race, which was won by Amaury Pierron of France.