Charlotte Green: Cornish rider's joy at BMX world title

Charlotte Green is the first rider from Cornwall to win a global BMX title

Cornish BMX racer Charlotte Green says she is overjoyed to win a world title for the first time.

The 24-year-old, from Threemilestone, near Truro, won the 17-24 age group at the BMX World Championships in Azerbaijan last week.

"It's amazing. It's something that I've worked so hard for," she told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"I've been in the sport for 20 years now and it's my first world title, so I'm really pleased."

And Green says she is eyeing more titles as she aims to progress her career.

"There's potentially time for me to get myself sorted for the European championship at the end of July," she explained.

"I haven't had much thought for what I'm going to do for next year yet, but ideally I'd like to protect my title and go back and win it again."