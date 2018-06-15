Women's Tour: Sarah Roy sprints to victory as Coryn Rivera retains her lead

Sarah Roy has now won two stages on the Women's Tour, after victory on stage four last year

Australia's Sarah Roy sprinted to victory to win stage three of the Women's Tour in Leamington Spa.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider held off the challenge of Giorgia Bronzini and 2014 champion Marianne Vos, with the pair finishing second and third respectively on the 151km stage from Atherstone.

American Coryn Rivera was fourth and retains the lead, with Vos in second.

Britain's Dani Rowe finished 10th and drops a place to third in the general classification.

Saturday's fourth stage is a 130km route from Evesham to Worcester, with the race finishing on Sunday in Colwyn Bay.

Stage three result:

1. Sarah Roy (Aus/Mitchelton-Scott) 3hrs 55mins 09secs

2. Giorgia Bronzini (Ita/Cylance Pro Cycling) same time

3. Marianne Vos (Ned/WaowDeals) same time

4. Coryn Rivera (US/Team Sunweb) same time

5. Roxane Fournier (Fra/Aquitaine Futuroscope) same time

General classification after stage three:

1. Coryn Rivera (US/Team Sunweb) 11hrs 17mins 27secs

2. Marianne Vos (Ned/WaowDeals) +16secs

3. Dani Rowe (GB/WaowDeals) +20secs

4. Amy Pieters (Ned/Boels-Dolmans) +23secs

5. Christine Majerus (Lux/Boels-Dolmans) same time