Women's Tour: Coryn Rivera takes overall victory as Lotta Lepisto wins stage five

Victory in Colwyn Bay marked Lepisto's second stage win - with her first coming in 2016

American Coryn Rivera won the 2018 Women's Tour as Finland's Lotta Lepisto sprinted to victory on the final stage from Dolgellau to Colwyn Bay.

Cervelo-Bigla rider Lepisto crossed the line first, with Italy's Giorgia Bronzini second and the Netherlands' Marianne Vos, the 2014 champion, third.

Lepisto, 28, last won a Women's Tour stage in 2016, also on stage five.

Team Sunweb's Rivera finished the 122km stage in the bunch to top the overall standings, 11 seconds ahead of Vos.

Despite a heavy crash during stage four on Saturday, Britain's Dani Rowe placed third in the general classification, 25 seconds behind Rivera, and finishes with the blue jersey for the best British rider.

Rivera becomes the fifth cyclist to win the Women's Tour since it was established in 2014.

It was the first time a stage of the race had taken place in Wales.

Rivera celebrates with her Team Sunweb team-mates

Stage five result:

1 Lotta Lepisto (Fin/Cervelo-Bigla) 3hrs 3mins 55secs

2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita/Cylance) same time

3 Marianne Vos (Ned/Waowdeals)

4 Marta Bastianelli (Ita/Ale Cipollini)

5 Roxane Fournier (Fra/FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope)

General classification:

1 Coryn Rivera (US/Team Sunweb) 17hrs 52mins 36secs

2 Marianne Vos (Ned/Waowdeals) +11secs

3 Dani Rowe (GB/Waowdeals) +25secs

4 Christine Majerus (Lux/Boels-Dolmans) +27secs

5 Amy Pieters (Ned/Boels-Dolmans) +28secs