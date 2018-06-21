Tour de France: Adam Yates to lead Mitchelton-Scott team

Adam Yates (left) was second behind Team Sky's Geraint Thomas at the Criterium du Dauphine this month

Britain's Adam Yates will lead Australian team Mitchelton-Scott's challenge at the Tour de France, with the aim of finishing on the podium.

Yates, 25, who will be making his third appearance at the race, was the best young rider in 2016, finishing fourth.

He fractured his pelvis in March, but finished second at June's Tour warm-up race, the Criterium du Dauphine.

"I've got a great team focused around giving me the best opportunity [in the general classification]," said Yates.

The three-week Tour begins in Noirmoutier-en-l'lle. in the west of France, on 7 July.

"Adam's performance continues to improve in leaps and bounds," said Matt White, team sports director.

"He has had major setbacks this year and still his performances have been impressive, to say the least. We have complete faith and belief in his ability as our leader at the Tour de France."

Yates is the twin brother of Simon, who also rides for Mitchelton-Scott and had led the Giro d'Italia until stage 19, when four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome took the pink jersey and went on to win the race.