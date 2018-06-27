Kristina Vogel in a stable condition after suffering spinal injury in training

Vogel won gold and bronze at the Rio Olympics and also has 11 world titles to her name

Double Olympic champion Kristina Vogel is in a stable condition in a Berlin hospital after suffering a "serious spinal injury" in a training accident.

The 27-year-old crashed while training on a track in Cottbus on Tuesday.

A statement from her management said an emergency operation went well but the German rider remains in intensive care.

Vogel won team sprint gold at London 2012 and claimed the individual title in Rio, beating Britain's Becky James.

According to the German Cycling Federation (BDR), Vogel, who is also a part-time police officer, collided at full speed with another racer and sustained a severe spinal injury during the fall.

Cycling's governing body, the UCI, added that Vogel's life was not in danger.

"We are all shocked by what has happened to Kristina, an outstanding champion and an ambassador for the discipline, for women in sport and for German cycling," said president David Lappartient.

"Our thoughts are with her and we extend our support to her in these difficult moments. We are convinced that the qualities that have made her a champion will help her face up to this ordeal with strength and determination."