British Road Race Championships: Geraint Thomas wins time trial title

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas has won the UK National Time Trial Championships for the first time in his career.

The Welshman, 32, clocked 48 minutes and 54 seconds in Northumberland, beating Harry Tanfield into second.

Canyon Eisberg rider Tanfield (49:31) edged out Ribble Cycling's five-time champion Alex Dowsett (49:48).

"To come here and win the nationals for the first time is really encouraging," said Thomas, who will now compete in the Tour de France from 7 July.

Earlier on Thursday, Hannah Barnes also won her first national time trial title as she and younger sister Alice took gold and silver in the women's event.

Thomas' mark on the 37.9km (23.5 miles) course was set with Dowsett - the pre-race favourite - yet to ride.

"I was confident but I didn't know what to expect," added Thomas. "I rarely do a one-off TT, it's always part of a stage race where you've got tired legs and things.

"Obviously Tanfield has been riding well this year and I've been watching him, and Dowsett it's what he does. TT'ing in the UK is a strong discipline anyway, so to come and win is super nice.

"I'm super happy. I said at the start of the year that I wanted to get [to the Tour] in the best shape possible and I'm certainly on course to do that."

Thomas had previously won the National Road Race title in 2010 but had never succeeded in the time trial and this success follows his victory in the Criterium du Dauphine in June.

He is out of contract with Team Sky at the end of 2018 and says he is "close" to resolving his future before the Tour de France begins.