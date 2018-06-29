Tour de France: Mark Cavendish named Dimension Data squad as Steve Cummings misses out

Cavendish won four stages at the 2016 Tour de France

Britain's Mark Cavendish has been named in the Team Dimension Data squad for next month's Tour de France.

The 33-year-old Manxman has 30 career Tour de France stage wins and is four short of Eddy Merckx's all-time record.

Team-mate and fellow Briton Steve Cummings - who has won stages in the last two Tours - has not been selected.

"I'll be looking at getting closer to that record of Eddy Merckx," said Cavendish, whose 2017 Tour was ended by a crash on stage four.

"The Tour de France is not only the biggest cycling event on the planet but it's one of the biggest sporting events on the planet."

Cavendish was forced to quit last year's race after breaking his shoulder in the stage four crash.

He broke ribs in two high-speed accidents in March and also damaged his ankle, and after withdrawing from April's Commonwealth Games, returned to action at the Tour de Yorkshire in May.

Cummings, 37, misses out after a season disrupted by allergies.

The three-week Tour de France begins in Noirmoutier-en-l'lle, in the west of France, on 7 July.