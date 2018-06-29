Kristina Vogel: Maximilian Levy encourages donations for injured racer

Vogel and Levy are both multiple world champions

Winners at this weekend's Sprint Grand Prix in Cottbus, Germany, have been asked to donate their prize money to Germany's injured double Olympic champion Kristina Vogel.

Vogel, 27, is in a stable condition after suffering a "serious spinal injury" while training on Tuesday.

Four-time world champion Maximilian Levy wrote a letter to riders asking them to help fund Vogel's recovery.

The German aims to raise 50,000 euros for Vogel and her family.

"We will start funding for her, her family and beloved ones, to cover their support, the transport to get her home, or her rehabilitation," Levy wrote.

Vogel won team sprint gold at London 2012 and claimed the individual title in Rio, beating Britain's Becky James.

She remains in intensive care following an emergency operation but cycling's governing body, the UCI, says her life is not in danger.