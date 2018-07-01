British Road Championships: Jess Roberts wins women's road race

Roberts (centre) won her maiden elite title with victory in the women's road race

Jess Roberts held off Dani Rowe to win the women's road race at the British National Championships.

Roberts, 19, overtook Melissa Lowther in the final kilometre and edged out the fast-finishing Rowe by 1.5 seconds.

Roberts and Lowther had opened a 30-second lead over the peloton with 10km to go, and Lowther led by 11 seconds with 2km left before falling away.

"I'm just so happy - I can't believe it," said Team Breeze's Roberts, who also claimed the under-23 title.

"I started crying as I crossed the finish line because I was just completely overwhelmed."

Roberts' team-mate Ellie Dickinson was third in the 106.2km race in Northumberland.

"Never been so gutted with second place," said WaowDeals Pro Cycling's Rowe.

"I believe I did everything I could to get my hands on that title. Huge congratulations to Jess Roberts."