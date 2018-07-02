Chris Froome: UCI drops case against four-time Tour de France winner

Chris Froome's anti-doping case has been dropped by cycling's world governing body.

The four-time Tour de France winner was investigated by the UCI after double the allowed level of legal asthma drug Salbutamol was found in his urine during his 2017 Vuelta a Espana win.

World cycling's governing body says closing the case was "based on expert opinions".

Froome, 33, said he was "grateful and relieved" to put an end to the matter.

"It has been an emotional nine months," he tweeted. "Thank you to all of those who have supported and believed in me throughout."

More to follow.