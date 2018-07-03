Track Cycling World Cup series to return to Glasgow in November 2019

The TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup series is part of the Olympic qualifying

Glasgow is to host the UCI Track Cycling World Cup series next year.

The Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome will host the second round of the 2019-20 series from 8-10 November as part of the qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"We're delighted to be staging another UCI Track Cycling World Cup in this country," British Cycling chief executive Julie Harrington said.

"Over recent years, we've seen British riders excel in front of home crowds."

Glasgow last hosted the event in November 2016, while the Velodrome is also the venue for part of the 2018 European Championships in August.

Councillor David McDonald, deputy leader of Glasgow City Council and chair of Glasgow Life, said: "As one of the top five sporting cities in the world, we can't wait for the opportunity to host this prestigious event again and deliver what we know will be another exciting and successful UCI Track Cycling World Cup."