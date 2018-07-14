Tour de France 2018: Dylan Groenewegen takes stage eight for second straight win

Groenewegen has now won three Tour de France stages in his career

Dylan Groenewegen won his second Tour de France stage in as many days with another powerful sprint in Amiens.

The LottoNL-Jumbo rider kicked from deep to beat Andre Greipel and Fernando Gaviria, who were both later relegated after clashing in the final sprint.

That moved Peter Sagan up to second, with John Degenolb third and Britain's Mark Cavendish eighth.

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas remains second overall but is now seven seconds behind yellow jersey Greg van Avermaet.

The Belgian BMC rider attacked off the front of the peloton to take a bonus second with just over 20km of the 181km stage from Dreux remaining.

Four-time winner Chris Froome is up to 12th, one minute six seconds down on Van Avermaet, after overtaking fellow Briton Adam Yates because of better aggregate stage placings.

But Yates remains 13th after Quick-Step Floors' Julian Alaphilippe, who started the day fourth, was caught in a late crash and dropped out of the top 10.

Ireland's Dan Martin, who won stage six, fell heavily in that crash with just over 15km to go and lost one minute 16 seconds to drop to 31st overall.

Stage eight result

1. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned/LottoNL-Jumbo) 4hrs 23mins 36secs

2. Andre Greipel (Ger/Lotto-Soudal) same time

3. Fernando Gaviria (Col/Quick-Step Floors)

4. Peter Sagan (Svk/Bora-Hansgrohe)

5. John Degenkolb (Ger/Trek-Segafredo)

6. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/Team UAE Emirates)

7. Arnaud Demare (Fra/Groupama-FDJ)

8. Thomas Boudat (Fra/Direct Energie)

9. Nikias Arndt (Ger/Sunweb)

10. Mark Cavendish (GB/Team Dimension Data)

General classification after stage eight

1. Greg van Avermaet (Bel/BMC Racing) 32hrs 43mins 00secs

2. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) +7secs

3. Tejay van Garderen (US/BMC Racing) +9secs

4. Philippe Gilbert (Bel/Quick-Step Floors) +16secs

5. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step Floors) +22secs

6. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education First) +49secs

7. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +55secs

8. Rafal Majka (Pol/Bora-Hansgrohe) +56secs

9. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana) +57secs

10. Richie Porte (Aus/BMC Racing) same time

Selected:

12. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +1min 6secs

13. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) same time