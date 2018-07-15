Tour de France 2018: John Degenkolb wins as Greg van Avermaet extends lead

Chris Froome was caught up in a crash during the stage but got back up to continue

John Degenkolb won a dramatic ninth stage of the Tour de France which saw Chris Froome and Richie Porte among the riders to crash during a chaotic race across the cobbles of northern France.

Porte was forced out of the race with a suspected broken collar bone but Froome recovered to finish with the other main general classification contenders.

Trek Segafredo's Degenkolb outsprinted Greg van Avermaet to win.

But Van Avermaet extended his overall lead to 43 seconds from Geraint Thomas.

Richie Porte (right) was forced out of the race with a suspected broken collar bone

The 156.5km stage contained 15 cobbled sections and it was on one of them with 50km to go that Froome was forced to remount after being taken out as Team Sky team-mate Gianni Moscon hit the deck.

Froome is now up to eighth while fellow Briton Adam Yates, riding for Mitchelton-Scott, is ninth. They are both one minute and 42 seconds behind BMC Racing's Van Avermaet.

Defending champion Froome was 22nd on the day, 27 seconds behind Degenkolb, who clocked three hours 24 minutes and 26 seconds on the testing course.

Degenkolb was joined by Van Avermaet and Belgium's Yves Lampaert in a late breakaway and kicked inside the final 200m to take his first ever Tour de France stage win.

Monday is this Tour's first rest day, with riders back in action on Tuesday in a 158.5km stage from Annecy to Le Grand-Bornand.