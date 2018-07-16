Lizzie Deignan joins new Trek women's team for the 2019 season

Lizzie Deignan hopes to return to training in December after the birth of her first child in September

Britain's Lizzie Deignan will join the new Trek Factory Racing team when she returns to racing next season.

The 29-year-old former world champion is not competing this season as she is expecting her first child in September.

She was announced as the headline signing for the new UCI women's WorldTour team at its launch on Monday.

"I chose Trek because rather than see me as a risk in pregnancy, they saw me as an investment and as a valued athlete," said Deignan.

"For me that was the biggest sign towards truly believing in equality."

Deignan is hoping to be back in training by December and will leave Boels-Dolmans, after five years with the Dutch outfit, at the end of this season.

Speaking in Aix-les-Bains on the first rest day of the Tour de France, she added: "My ambition is to always be with a team that supports you and gives you the environment that reflects what you put in."

Deignan, who took silver at the London 2012 road race, won the Tour de Yorkshire and GP de Plouay last year, also finishing second in the Amstel Gold Race, La Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege one-day classics.

The new team will receive support from Trek-Segafredo, the men's WorldTour outfit that Trek took over in 2014, with the rest of the roster set to be announced in August.

The American bike manufacturer also co-sponsors Trek-Drops on the women's WorldTour, though Trek president John Burke confirmed that relationship will end and the British team will have to find a new bike supplier for next season.

Elsewhere, BMC Racing has announced it will merge with Polish professional continental team CCC next season, ending doubts over its future.

Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet, who is currently leading the Tour de France for BMC, has signed a three-year deal and will become team leader, with Richie Porte reportedly set to leave.

CCC, a Polish shoe and bag company, will be the title sponsor and the team will race at WorldTour level.