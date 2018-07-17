La Course 2018: Annemiek van Vleuten beats Anna van der Breggen in dramatic finish

Annemiek van Vleuten's win follows victory in the prestigious Giro Rosa stage race on Sunday

Annemiek van Vleuten overhauled fellow Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen in the last 25m to defend her La Course title in a stunning finale.

Van Vleuten looked beaten when Olympic champion Van der Breggen pulled away on the final climb up Col de la Colombiere and extended her lead on the descent.

But she kept in touch on the run-in and took advantage of a late rise to snatch victory as Van der Breggen faded.

The race is operated by Tour de France organisers ASO.

It saw 112 riders from 20 teams covering the 112.5km ride from Annecy to Le Grand-Bornand, using a similar route to Tuesday's stage 10 of the men's Tour.

"With 200m to go I thought I was going to come second but then I saw her dying," said Van Vleuten.

"I always kept on dreaming - I could've given up with 500m to go but I always believed it was possible. This win is really beautiful."

More to follow.