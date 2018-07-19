Tour de France: Geraint Thomas wins back-to-back stages to retain yellow jersey

Thomas, who had won only one Tour de France stage in his career on Tuesday, now has three to his name

Geraint Thomas won a dramatic five-man sprint finish to secure back-to-back stage wins at the Tour de France and extend his lead in the yellow jersey.

The Welshman put in a late surge to beat rivals including Team Sky team-mate Chris Froome and Tom Dumoulin after a gruelling climb up Alpe d'Huez.

Froome attacked from the leading group and passed long-time leader Steven Kruijswijk with 3.5km to go.

But he was reeled in before Thomas confirmed he is a serious contender.

The 32-year-old is the first Briton to win on the fabled Alpe D'Huez.

"I am speechless. There wasn't a chance in hell I was going to win today [Thursday]. I just kept following Dumoulin and Froome," said Thomas.

"Can we just go to Paris now?"

Italy's Vincenzo Nibali hit the deck with 4km to go, having apparently tangled with a motorbike, but remounted and eventually finished seventh, 13 seconds behind Thomas.

The Welshman has a lead of one minute 39 seconds over four-time champion Froome, with Dumoulin a further 11 seconds back.

The rest of the field are more than two and half minutes distant from Thomas.

Thomas comes good at altitude

A brutal stage which featured 5,000m of climbing, three hors categorie - the hardest - climbs and a daring breakaway by Dutchman Kruijswijk put strain on the entire field.

But, when he might have been expected to fall back into a support role, Thomas once again proved stronger than team leader Froome.

With four kilometres to go, Thomas led Froome back across a gap to cover an attack from Romain Bardet.

And, when the leaders approached the finish as a select group, Thomas' sprint power and know-how, honed by his days on the track, proved decisive over the last 200m.

However, Thomas insisted that Froome's Grand Tour pedigree means he remains in the service of the defending champion.

"Maybe I can keep the jersey for the the next few days," he said.

"This race is so hard and you never know how the body reacts. I am still riding for Froomey, he knows how to ride for three weeks. He is a legend, one of the best ever."

Stage 12 result

1. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) 5hrs 18mins 37secs

2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Team Sunweb) +2secs

3. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +3secs

4. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) same time

5. Mikel Landa (Spa/Movistar Team) +7secs

6. Primož Roglic (Slo/Team LottoNL-Jumbo) +13secs

7. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) same time

8. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana) +42secs

9. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar) +47secs

10. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Team LottoNL-Jumbo) +53secs

General classification after stage 12

1. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) 49:24:43

2. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +1min 39secs

3. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Team Sunweb) +1min 50secs

4. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) +2mins 37secs

5. Primož Roglic (Slo/Team LottoNL-Jumbo) +2mins 46secs