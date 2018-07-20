Tour de France: Peter Sagan wins third stage after sprint finish

Sagan (right) has also won stages two and five of this year's race

Peter Sagan pounced late to secure his third victory of the 2018 Tour de France as he won a sprint finish on stage 13.

The world champion timed his surge to perfection at the end of the 169.5km flat stage from Bourg d'Oisans to Valence, edging out Alexander Kristoff and Arnaud Demare.

The Slovak also extended his lead in the green jersey points classification.

Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas held on to the overall leader's yellow jersey.

More to follow.

Stage 13 result

1. Peter Sagan (Svk/BORA-hansgrohe) 3hrs 45mins 55secs

2. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/UAE Team Emirates) same time

3. Arnaud Démare (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) same time

4. John Degenkolb (Ger/Trek-Segafredo) same time

5. Greg Van Avermaet (Bel/BMC Racing Team) same time

6. Yves Lampaert (Bel/Quick-Step Floors) same time

7. Magnus Cort (Den/Astana Pro Team) same time

8. Andrea Pasqualon (Ita/Wanty-Groupe Gobert) same time

9. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) same time

10. Taylor Phinney (USA/Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale) same time

General classification after stage 13

1. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) 53hrs 10mins 38secs

2. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +1min 39secs

3. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Team Sunweb) +1min 50secs

4. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team LottoNL-Jumbo) +2mins 46secs

5. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +3mins 07secs

6. Mikel Landa (Spa/Movistar Team) +3mins 13secs

7. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Team LottoNL-Jumbo) +3mins 43secs

8. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) +4mins 13secs

9. Daniel Martin (Irl/UAE Team Emirates) +5mins 11secs

10. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana Pro team) +5mins 45secs