Tour de France 2018: Geraint Thomas keeps yellow jersey as Magnus Cort wins stage 15

Magnus Cort made it back-to-back stage wins for Astana following Omar Fraile's victory on Saturday

Magnus Cort dominated a three-man sprint to win stage 15 of the Tour de France as Geraint Thomas retained the overall lead to take the yellow jersey into the race's final week.

Denmark's Cort broke clear with Bauke Mollema and Ion Izagirre inside the final 6km on the run-in to Carcassonne.

As the strongest sprinter of the trio, Cort duly held off his rivals to claim his first Tour stage win.

Team Sky's Thomas still leads team-mate Chris Froome by one minute 39 seconds.

Dutchman Tom Dumoulin is third overall, 11 second further back, with only four of the remaining six stages likely to determine who will win the Tour.

Following the second rest day on Monday, there are three tough mountain stages in the Pyrenees and an individual time trial to come, while stage 18 is a flat course and the final day is a processional run to Paris.

"It is rattling through quite nicely and I am looking forward to the rest day," Thomas told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I am not even thinking about winning the Tour de France. I am not even contemplating it.

"There are three big days to go and a hard time trial to come. I will take each day and each climb as it comes and we will see what happens."

More to follow.