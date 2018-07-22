Tour de France 2018: Team Sky's Gianni Moscon disqualified after hitting rider

Moscon was also disqualified from last year's world championship road race after hanging onto a team car

Team Sky's Gianni Moscon has been disqualified from the Tour de France for hitting another rider.

Team Fortuneo-Samsic said the 24-year-old had punched their rider Elie Gesbert after 800m of Sunday's stage, which was won by Astana's Magnus Cort.

Last year, Moscon was suspended by Team Sky for six weeks after racially abusing a rival.

Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford said that they "support and accept" the decision made by race organisers.

"Gianni is desperately disappointed in his behaviour and knows that he has let himself, the team and the race down," he said.

"We will address this incident with Gianni once the Tour is complete and decide then if any further action should be taken.

"I would like to offer my sincere apologies to both Elie Gesbert and Team Fortuneo Samsic for this unacceptable incident."

The Italian was also disqualified from last year's world championship road race after hanging onto a team car.