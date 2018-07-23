BBC Sport - Former homeless man tries to break cycling world record
BBC Sport Wales follows the story of Celso Fonseca, who spent some of 2017 sleeping rough in Cardiff, as he aims to break three cycling world records.
The Portuguese national moved to Wales after being the victim of what he describes as a racially-motivated hate crime.
Fonseca suffered from PTSD as a result, but says cycling is now "the most important thing in the universe".