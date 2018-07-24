Tour de France halted during famers protest on stage 16

Breaking news

The Tour de France was stopped during stage 16 after it appeared the riders were sprayed with a substance.

It happened during a protest by French farmers when a bunch of hay bales was thrown across the road just before the peloton arrived.

Television pictures showed a police officer using a spray on the protesters.

And it could have been that the wind carried that spray into the peloton, affecting several of the riders.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Cycling coverage

Featured