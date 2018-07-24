Tour de France halted during famers protest on stage 16
-
- From the section Cycling
The Tour de France was stopped during stage 16 after it appeared the riders were sprayed with a substance.
It happened during a protest by French farmers when a bunch of hay bales was thrown across the road just before the peloton arrived.
Television pictures showed a police officer using a spray on the protesters.
And it could have been that the wind carried that spray into the peloton, affecting several of the riders.
More to follow.