Tour de France 2018: Thomas extends lead as Quintana wins stage

Thomas sprinted clear to claim a four-second third-place time bonus at the finish

Geraint Thomas extended his lead in the Tour de France as defending champion Chris Froome faltered on the final climb on stage 17.

The 32-year-old Welshman, who is chasing his first Grand Tour victory, leads team-mate Froome by two minutes and 31 seconds with four stages left.

Thomas' closest general classification rival is now Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, who is one minute and 59 seconds behind.

Nairo Quintana held off Ireland's Dan Martin to win the 65km (40-mile) stage.

Featuring a Moto GP-style grid start, the shortest stage of the modern era began with Thomas on his own in front of the rest of the field.

After three brutal climbs in quick succession, separated by twisting technical descents, he had strengthened his hold on the yellow jersey with a commanding ride that showed his all-round ability and no sign of weakness.

Only four stages separate him from the podium in Paris.

With Thursday's day on the flat expected to be a sprint contest, Friday's racing, which includes an ascent of the Col du Tourmalet, looks like being the last significant risk to Thomas' bid for the yellow jersey.

It is followed by an individual time trial and the ceremonial final stage on the Champs Elysees on Sunday.

More to follow.

Stage 17 result

1. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) 2hrs 21mins 27secs

2. Dan Martin (Ire/UAE Team Emirates) +28secs

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) +47secs

4. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team LottoNL-Jumbo) +52secs

5. Tom Dumoulin same time

6. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/LottoNL-Jumbo) +1min 5secs

7. Egan Bernal (Col/Team Sky) +1min 33secs

8. Chris Froome (Gbr/Team Sky) +1min 35secs

9. Mikel Landa (Spa/Movistar) same time

10. Ilner Zakarin (Rus/Katusha-Alpecin) +2mins 1sec

General classification standings

1. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) 70hrs 34mins 11secs

2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Team Sunweb) +1min 59secs

3. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) 2mins 31secs

4. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team LottoNL-Jumbo) +2mins 47secs

5. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) +3mins 30secs

6. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/LottoNL-Jumbo) +4mins 19secs

7. Mikel Landa (Spa/Movistar) +4mins 34secs

8. Romain Bardet (Fra/AG2R La Mondiale) +5mins 13secs

9. Dan Martin (Ire/UAE Team Emirates) +6mins 33secs

10. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana) +9mins 31secs