Elinor Barker is "excited" by Geraint Thomas' bid to win the Tour de France and says it would be "monumental" for Welsh cycling if he wins the famous race.

Thomas extended his lead in the yellow jersey over closest rival Tom Dumoulin to two minutes and five seconds after Friday's final mountain stage 19 and remains favourite to win the race when it finishes in Paris on Sunday.

Barker will be competing for Great Britain at the Glasgow 2018 European Championships from 2-12 August.