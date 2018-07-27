European Championships: Chris Hoy tips Jack Carlin for stardom ahead of Tokyo 2020

Chris Hoy was at the Hydro in Glasgow ahead of the European Championships next month

Chris Hoy has tipped Paisley-born Jack Carlin to be "one of the big stars" at the Tokyo Olympics in two years' time.

The 21-year-old cyclist won silver in the sprint and team sprint at the World Championships earlier this year.

He followed that up with a silver at the Commonwealth Games in April and Hoy is convinced he can be one of Scotland's stand-outs in 2020.

"He's gone from being a lap one in the team sprint specialist to being an all-round sprinter," said Hoy.

"So, if he can keep that improvement and development going and builds on each of these experiences, he has the chance of being one of the big stars in Tokyo."

Hoy was speaking at the Velodrome in Glasgow before the city co-hosts the European Championships with Berlin - with the event taking place from 2-12 August.

The cycling event is the first qualifying stage for Tokyo 2020 and Hoy says it will be a "huge, huge race".

The six-time Olympic champion was impressed by Neah Evans, Katie Archibald and brother John Archibald at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast but is excited by the the progress of Carlin.

"Jack Carlin has the potential to become the next Jason Kenny if you like in the team," Hoy told BBC Scotland.

"He made the world sprint final against Matt Glaetzer - and narrowly lost out there. He made the final of the Commonwealth Games sprint.

"He's firmly cemented himself in the team sprint team and he even made the final of the keirin."

Hoy also believes a new generation of youngsters will be inspired by the European Championships.

"To be able to host these huge events is just fantastic and it opens up the sport to a whole new audience - people get to see it first-hand," he added.

"When you witness it, sitting here in the seats, seeing it live - it's a whole different appreciation to seeing it on TV.

"I think it's really important to have the best athletes in the world come to Glasgow and you have this on your doorstep - to have the Velodrome, to have the swimming, the golf, the triathlon, the gymnastics - all these different sports.

"If I was a young athlete, if I was growing up in Glasgow and had the opportunity to go and see all these different sports, it would inspire me I'm sure."