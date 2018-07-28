Tour de France: Geraint Thomas set to win after maintaining lead on stage 20

Thomas becomes the third Briton to win the Tour de France - a sixth British victory in seven years

Britain's Geraint Thomas is set to win the Tour de France after maintaining his overall lead on the penultimate stage of the race, a 31km time trial.

The Team Sky rider, 32, finished third behind Tom Dumoulin but still leads the Dutchman by one minute, 51 seconds.

Tour convention dictates that the race leader is never challenged on the final stage, so Thomas only needs to reach the finish in Paris on Sunday to win.

Dumoulin beat defending champion Chris Froome by one second to win the stage.

Froome's second place in the time trial means the four-time Tour champion climbs to third overall, leapfrogging Slovenia's Primoz Roglic.

Froome's hopes of winning a record-equalling fifth Tour title were effectively ended in the Pyrenees mountains over the past few days, as his team-mate Thomas proved he was the man to beat.

Thomas will be the first Welshman to win a Grand Tour and will become the third Briton to win the Tour de France, after Sir Bradley Wiggins in 2012 and four-time champion Froome.

Thomas' Tour pedigree

This victory will come in his ninth Tour, one fewer than the record for most appearances before winning, held by 1980 winner Joop Zoetemelk of the Netherlands.

Thomas first rode in the Tour in 2007, when he was 140th of the 141 finishers.

But, like many British riders, Thomas raced on both the track and the road in the early part of his career, with the two disciplines requiring markedly different physical conditioning.

He won three world and two Olympic team pursuit titles on the track between 2007 and 2012, and joined the fledgling Team Sky in 2010.

He has been given a freer rein in one-day races but has mainly been used as a domestique - a rider who sacrifices his own chances in the service of a team leader - for Froome in each of his four Tour victories, and before this year his best finish had been 15th, twice.

His own Tours have not been without incident.

In 2013, he broke his pelvis after crashing on the opening stage, but managed to complete the race and help Froome pick up his first Tour title.

In 2015, he ended up in a ditch after crashing head first into a telegraph pole on a descent on stage 16. He lost just 38 seconds to stay sixth overall but struggled on a climb on stage 19, losing more than 22 minutes to drop down the standings.

And last year, after wining the opening individual time trial to become the first Welshman to wear the yellow jersey, he had to abandon the race when he crashed on stage nine and broke a collarbone.

In 2014, which started in Yorkshire, he ended up being the only Briton to finish the Tour, in 22nd, after Mark Cavendish crashed out on stage one and Froome pulled out on stage five.

The stages that defined Thomas' victory

The Welshman went in to this year's race saying he was hoping to challenge his team leader Froome.

Before the Tour started, he told BBC Sport: "The team have said that with the way I've been riding they're confident to give me that role of a backup guy and to race at least until the first rest day [after stage nine]."

He was second after stage nine and took hold of the race leader's yellow jersey on stage 11.

Stage three: Team Sky finish second in the team trial to propel Thomas up the standings to third overall, three seconds adrift of race leader Greg van Avermaet.

A tactically aware Thomas picks up two bonus seconds near the finish to move himself up to second overall.

Thomas attacks with 6km remaining on the final ascent to the summit finish at La Rosiere in the Alps, to finish 20 seconds ahead of Dumoulin and Froome and take the race leader's yellow jersey.

Thomas attacks with 6km remaining on the final ascent to the summit finish at La Rosiere in the Alps, to finish 20 seconds ahead of Dumoulin and Froome and take the race leader's yellow jersey. Stage 12: Another late surge sees Thomas become the first British rider to win on the fabled Alpe d'Huez as he again leaves Dumoulin and Froome in his wake to cement his position as a real threat in the race. "There wasn't a chance in hell I was going to win," he said. "I just kept following Dumoulin and Froome. Can we just go to Paris now?"

Another late surge sees Thomas become the first British rider to win on the fabled Alpe d'Huez as he again leaves Dumoulin and Froome in his wake to cement his position as a real threat in the race. "There wasn't a chance in hell I was going to win," he said. "I just kept following Dumoulin and Froome. Can we just go to Paris now?"

Into the Pyrenees and an attack in the closing few hundred metres sees Thomas finish third to put another nine seconds into Dumoulin as Froome falters on the final climb, finishing 48 seconds behind his team-mate.

The final stage in the mountains and Thomas follows the attacks of all his rivals before sprinting to second on the stage to pick up more bonus seconds and move two minutes, five seconds clear. He has accrued 33 bonus seconds, 21 more than Dumoulin.

What happened to Froome?

Froome was heavy favourite to win a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title and become the fifth man to do so. He came into the race as defending champion and holder of all three Grand Tour titles, having won the Vuelta a Espana last September and this year's Giro d'Italia in May.

But his hopes of also matching Eddy Merckx's record of four consecutive Grand Tour victories were ended in the Pyrenees mountains in the final week.

Froome normally gets stronger as the race progresses but he has never ridden the Giro in the same year as the Tour and the 3,000 extra kilometres in his legs seemed to leave him jaded, particularly on stage 17.

That stage was only 65km long, the shortest of the modern era, but featured three brutal ascents, the last of which reached an altitude of 2,215m - the highest point in the race.

Froome fell off the pace and had to be nursed home by 21-year-old team-mate Egan Bernal, and the Colombian also had to help Froome stay with the leaders on stage 19, although he lost third place to Roglic.

However, he rode a superb time trial on Saturday to jump back above the Slovenian and ensure there will be two Britons on the podium in Paris on Sunday.

Stage 20 result:

1. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Sunweb) 40mins 52secs

2. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) +1sec

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) +14secs

4. Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol/Team Sky) +50secs

5. Soren Kragh Andersen (Den/Sunweb) +51secs

6. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step Floors) +52secs

7. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/Katusha-Alpecin) +1min 02secs

8. Primoz Roglic (Slo/LottoNL-Jumbo) +1min 12secs

9. Marc Soler (Spa/Movistar) +1min 22secs

10. Michael Hepburn (Aus/Mitchelton-Scott) +1min 23secs