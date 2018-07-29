Tour de France: Geraint Thomas became 'clear' Team Sky leader - Chris Froome

Geraint Thomas secured his first Tour de France title on Sunday, with four-time winner Chris Froome third

Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas became the "clear" leader of Team Sky after winning the race's first summit finish, says team-mate Chris Froome.

Briton Thomas, 32, took the leader's yellow jersey by winning stage 11 at La Rosiere, before claiming the following day's stage atop Alpe d'Huez.

The Welshman retained his lead all the way to Paris on Sunday, with four-time winner Froome, 33, third overall.

Asked if he was plan A throughout the race, Thomas said: "I wish I was."

He told BBC Sport: "Froomey was the leader going into it but obviously I had my chance and I'm really happy to have taken the opportunity."

Fellow Briton Froome, who won the Tour in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017, has been the leader of Team Sky for several years, with Thomas among his support riders.

Speaking before this year's Tour, Thomas said Team Sky would allow him to race as a leader until at least stage nine, while team principal Sir Dave Brailsford said on Sunday that Thomas was always "the protected second leader".

Despite trailing by one minute 39 seconds after Thomas' back-to-back stage wins in the Alps, defending champion Froome was expected to challenge in the Pyrenees.

However, he faded to finish third, 2:24 down on Thomas and 33 seconds adrift of runner-up Tom Dumoulin.

"It was clear from the first mountain-top finish that 'G' was the stronger rider in this year's Tour de France and getting behind him was the natural thing for me to do," Froome, who has won six Grand Tours, told BBC Sport.

"I was full of emotion being up there on the podium. It was very different this time.

"Being a team-mate and friend of Geraint's over the past 10 years and to be a part of his journey to winning the Tour de France has been an amazing experience."

'I want to watch breakfast TV in bed'

Thomas confirmed his first Tour title by safely finishing Sunday's final stage, linking arms with Froome as he crossed the line.

With convention dictating the yellow jersey is not challenged on the processional final day of the three-week race, Thomas had all but wrapped up the title by finishing third in Saturday's individual time trial, after which he cried in the arms of wife Sara.

"It's mental," he said. "Whenever anybody says I've won the Tour de France, I've just got to pinch myself. It's going to take a while to sink in.

"I've maybe got a bit more used to it than Saturday - that was just raw emotion. I'd never thought about the outcome; it was just about the process and not getting carried away.

"To suddenly then realise I'd won, I didn't know how to react and it all just came pouring out. It's just insane. It's crazy."

Thomas said he did not think the Tour win would "change" him and is "looking forward to getting back home and celebrating with everyone".

He added: "At the same time I'm looking forward to a bit of normality as well, like watching breakfast TV in bed with a coffee and having some toast on the sofa with Sara - simple things."