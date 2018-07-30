Geraint Thomas jokes Tour de France win 'good timing' for new Team Sky deal

Geraint Thomas is a double Olympic track champion and now on the road a Tour de France winner

Geraint Thomas says the Tour de France victory is good timing ahead of him committing his long-term future to Team Sky.

Thomas became the first Welshman and third British rider to win the Tour when he clinched victory on Sunday,

The 32-year-old is out of contract with Team Sky at the end of the year and he joked winning will help negotiations.

"I have not signed a new contract yet, so it is quite good timing!" Thomas told the BBC's The One show.

Thomas also praised team-mate Chris Froome for helping him achieve victory, with his fellow Briton - who was the defending champion - finishing third overall.

The Welshman rode in support of Froome in each of his four Tour victories and was due to do so again this time, only to emerge as the race's dominant force.

"To have Froomey ride for me was a massive honour," said Thomas.

"He is probably the best Grand Tour rider ever and it was never awkward either. We were always open and honest with each other from day one.

"I have big respect for him for that because it could have got awkward and been a bit of tension there.

"It must have been tough for him because he desperately wanted to win a fifth Tour de France."

Hungry for more

Thomas says his unexpected Tour de France triumph has only fuelled his hunger for further success in the world's biggest cycling road race.

Asked if his win had made him hungry for more, he said: "Most definitely, I've got the bug for it now.

"I've really enjoyed my time in the yellow jersey and those stage wins as well. I want more now for sure, it's exciting times."

Thomas says the full realisation of just what he has achieved has not hit him, with further plans for a Cardiff homecoming.

"It's crazy," he said. "It will take a while to sink in. When I go back to Cardiff it's going to be insane."

Celebrity endorsement

Only adding to the surreal experience have been the messages of congratulations from across the sporting world and beyond - from the likes of Thierry Henry, Dan Carter and Sir Elton John, as well as a phone call from former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

"I spoke to him [Wenger] on the phone this morning, which was bonkers," said Thomas, an avid Arsenal fan.

"I stayed off Twitter and things during the race and went on after the time trial and it was just crazy. The support is just amazing."

Team Sky faced a backlash from some of the French public during the Tour, stemming from their recent dominance of the sport and an anti-doping investigation into Froome, which was dropped in early July.

Riders were booed and spat at by spectators, while Froome, was pushed by a spectator on Alpe d'Huez.

Thomas said the abuse had been something that only increased the bond among the team.

"I've played that (support) role all my career almost, apart from this race, and everyone just dedicates themselves 100%," he said.

"It's a massive commitment and dedication, and much appreciated obviously.

"We have just got a real good bond and we really sort of gelled as a team over the three weeks, especially with some of the abuse we were getting on the road.

"That really sort of brought us together as team."