European Championships 2018: Emily Kay wins GB's first European medal

Breaking news
2018 European Championships
Venues: Glasgow, Edinburgh and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Track cyclist Emily Kay has won Great Britain's first medal of the European Championships with silver in the women's scratch race in Glasgow.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

The best of the European Championships

BBC Sport coverage

Also in Sport