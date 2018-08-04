European Championships 2018: Ethan Hayter, 19, wins omnium gold for GB

Media playback is not supported on this device European Championships 2018: Great Britain's Ethan Hayter wins omnium gold

British teenager Ethan Hayter produced a superb display in the 25km points race to win the men's omnium at the European Championships in Glasgow.

Hayter, 19, was in fifth position with 94 points after the elimination race, six behind leader Benjamin Thomas.

But the Englishman picked up crucial points on the sprint laps to win with 133 points, 20 more than second-placed Elia Viviani.

Earlier, Scot Katie Archibald was beaten in the individual pursuit final.

Hayter hailed what he believed was a "breakthrough year" for him.

"I can't believe it, to be honest," the London-based rider told BBC Sport.

"I didn't quite make it at the Commonwealths so it's great to win today. I've had a bit of a breakthrough year.

"The main goal is to get to the Tokyo Olympics, and the toughest thing there will be getting in the team. But if I get in I'll just try to win as many golds as possible.

"My mum normally comes but they've gone on holiday, so I've done better being on my own."

Archibald misses out on number five

Earlier, Archibald was looking for a fifth successive European individual pursuit title but she lost in the final to German Lisa Brennauer, who clocked three minutes 26.879 seconds to win by almost three seconds.

"I knew Lisa wasn't going to back up," Archibald, winner of team pursuit gold on Friday, told BBC Sport. "I've been in this position before when you qualify behind and big yourself up thinking you can bring it back, but you just can't.

"It's an amazing time from Lisa - something we predicted a little bit - but it's back to the drawing board now."

Fellow Briton Elinor Barker failed to add the European women's points race title to this year's Commonwealth Games title and last year's world crown as she finished 12th.

"I feel that the races I win, I tend to wake up and know exactly what I want to do and I didn't have that feeling this morning," said Barker.

There was also disappointment for Katy Marchant and Lauren Bate-Lowe, who went out in the quarter-finals of the women's sprint.