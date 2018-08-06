European Championships: Mark Downey and Felix English reach cycling final

Mark Downey won gold in the points race at the 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Cup

Ireland pair Mark Downey and Felix English are through to the Madison final at the European Championships.

The duo, who won gold in the event in the 2017 Track Cycling World Cup, came second in their heat in Glasgow.

Ireland briefly lost touch with the lead bunch, but they recovered to book their place in the final on Monday afternoon.

Elsewhere, Irish swimmer Calum Bain finished last in his heat in the 50m butterfly.